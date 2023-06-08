Armed Suspect Jordan Richardson Fatally Shot by Illinois Police Officer

Jordan A. Richardson, suspect in Rantoul police shooting. : Armed man fatally shot by police officer identified as Jordan A. Richardson in Rantoul, Illinois

An 18-year-old man, identified as Jordan A. Richardson of Rantoul, was fatally shot by a police officer in central Illinois after fleeing a traffic stop, according to authorities on Thursday. Richardson was a passenger in a car that was stopped by Rantoul police, who found cannabis in the vehicle. He ran from the car, dropped a gun, then picked it up and continued running. Richardson then fell to the ground and turned toward an officer with the gun still in his hand, prompting the officer to fire a single shot, hitting Richardson in the chest. The officer who shot Richardson has been placed on paid administrative leave while the fatal shooting is investigated by police and the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office. The investigation is being led by the Illinois State Police, and findings and evidence in the case will be forwarded to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz for review. Rantoul is located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of Chicago. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

News Source : Manistee News Advocate

