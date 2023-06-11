Armed suspect kills Free State policeman and Johannes Du Rand in shooting incident. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Following the hijacking of a truck on Friday, authorities were able to track down and detain two suspects believed to be involved in the murder of Warrant Officer Johannes du Rand, a police officer from the Free State. The suspects were apprehended less than a day after the officer’s death. The hijacking occurred on the N3 near Villiers and resulted in Du Rand being fatally shot by the suspects. In a separate incident on Thursday, police sergeant Leka Maja was fatally shot during an illicit firearms investigation in Mamelodi. Three suspects were also shot and four pistols and three rifles were seized. General Fannie Masemola of the National Police Commission has declared a “war against criminals who attack and kill police officers,” and a budget of R25 million has been allocated to improve the safety and security of police service locations. Du Rand’s family will publish his obituary and funeral arrangements.

Police officer killed in Free State shooting Johannes Du Rand murder investigation Suspect in shooting of Johannes Du Rand identified Gun violence in South Africa Calls for increased police protection and safety measures

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :Johannes Du Rand dies in shooting, Free State policeman shot dead by armed suspect/