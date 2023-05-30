Manipur violence : Arms and ammunition seized in Manipur, amid fresh bouts of violence reported

Fresh incidents of violence have been reported in Manipur, leading to a tense situation in the region. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Imphal for a four-day visit to bring the Meitis and Kukis together to discuss ways to resolve the ongoing crisis. The security forces in Manipur are facing a new challenge with civilians attempting to seize arms and ammunition from military and police stations. The state has been impacted by India’s oldest insurgent movements for decades. In other news, the Reserve Bank of India Governor has expressed concerns over banks adopting over-aggressive growth strategies and using innovative methods for evergreening of loans. Meanwhile, Pallavi Polekar, a primary school teacher in North Goa, has had her collection of 75 Marathi poems titled Swapnavel published.

News Source : Rahel Philipose,Ayesha Jain

Manipur ethnic tensions CSK IPL victory 9 years of Modi government Manipur unrest IPL champions CSK