Arms Smuggler Gurudev Singh Barnala Arrested with 14 Illegal Pistols in Madhya Pradesh

Gurudev Singh Barnala (suspect name) : Arrest of Gurudev Singh Barnala, interstate arms smuggler, with recovery of 14 illegal pistols and magazines in Haryana police operation

An arms smuggler from Madhya Pradesh was arrested by the Haryana Police on Saturday. Gurudev Singh Barnala, a resident of Umrati village, was found with 14 illegal pistols and magazines. Shehnawaz alias Saini, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, was arrested earlier, and upon interrogation, disclosed information about Barnala. In total, three people have been arrested in connection with the case and 16 pistols and magazines have been seized. Another wanted criminal, Razzak, was also apprehended from Nuh’s Nai village in a separate case.

News Source : The Indian Express

Haryana police Interstate arms smuggling Illegal firearms MP arms seizure Criminal arms trade