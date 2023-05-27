Arms smuggler Gurudev Singh Barnala arrested with recovery of 14 illegal pistols and magazines in Haryana

interstate arms smuggler Gurudev Singh Barnala : Arms Smuggler Gurudev Singh Barnala Arrested with Recovery of 14 Illegal Pistols in Haryana, 3 Suspects Held So Far

Haryana Police have apprehended an arms smuggler from Madhya Pradesh named Gurudev Singh Barnala and seized 14 illegal pistols and magazines. The police received information about Ashif possessing illegal firearms and arrested him, which led to the arrest of another suspect, Shehnawaz alias Saini. During interrogation, Shehnawaz revealed about Barnala, who was later arrested. The police have seized a total of 16 pistols and magazines and are questioning Barnala to uncover the entire network involved in arms smuggling. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case.

News Source : PTI

Haryana Police Arms Smuggler Madhya Pradesh Illegal Pistols Interstate Smuggling