Arms supplier Mukand Singh arrested by Delhi police near Sarai Kale Khan

Mukand Singh, arms supplier

A man identified as Mukand Singh from Punjab has been arrested for supplying illegal arms and ammunition to criminals in Delhi and Punjab. The police received a tip-off that an illegal immigrant based in the USA was involved in supplying weapons to criminals in India. Singh was caught on May 24 near Sarai Kale Khan bus terminal, where he was supposed to supply firearms to members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang. The police recovered 25 pistols, two extra magazines, and 50 live cartridges from his possession. Singh had been in touch with Dilpreet Singh of Punjab, who introduced him to an illegal arms manufacturer based in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh. Singh procured illegal weapons from Burhanpur and supplied them to Dilpreet and his associate Mannu. Singh had also sent opium to Dilpreet through courier.

News Source : Hindustan Times

