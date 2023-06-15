Army Base Shooting in Japan Results in Two Fatalities – Newspaper today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In central Japan, a fresh military recruit was detained after shooting and killing two fellow soldiers and injuring another during a live-bullet exercise as part of new personnel training. The Ground Self-Defence Force confirmed the deaths and announced that the shooter, an 18-year-old SDF candidate who joined the military in April, was detained on the spot by other soldiers. The GSDF chief of staff called the incident “absolutely unforgivable” for an organisation tasked with handling weapons. The three victims had been training new recruits, including the attacker, at the range in the city of Gifu. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and the fatality victims were identified as a 52-year-old supervisor and a 25-year-old.

News Source : AFP

Source Link :Two killed in shooting at Japan army base – Newspaper/