“Army chopper crash” : One killed, two critically injured as army helicopter crashes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district

Tragedy Strikes: Army Chopper Crash in Jammu and Kashmir

On Thursday, a tragic incident took place in the Machhna village of Marwah tehsil in Kishtwar District of Jammu and Kashmir. An army chopper crashed, killing one person and critically injuring two others. The incident happened at around 9:45 AM, and the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The chopper was an advanced light helicopter that flew on a routine sortie from the Kishtwar helicopter towards Marwah. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

The Indian Army has been actively engaged in counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, and the importance of helicopters in these operations cannot be overstated. Helicopters play a crucial role in transporting troops, equipment, and supplies to remote and inaccessible areas, providing air support during operations, and evacuating injured soldiers. The army has a dedicated aviation corps that operates a fleet of helicopters, including the advanced light helicopter that crashed in Kishtwar.

The crash is a reminder of the inherent risks involved in military operations, especially in conflict zones like Jammu and Kashmir. The army has to operate in difficult terrain and challenging weather conditions, which puts a lot of pressure on the pilots and the machines. Despite the best efforts of the army to maintain high safety standards, accidents can still happen, as evidenced by the Kishtwar crash.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of safety measures and protocols that need to be followed during military operations. The army has to ensure that its pilots are well-trained and equipped to handle any situation that may arise during a mission. Regular maintenance and checks of the choppers are also crucial to prevent any technical glitches that may lead to accidents.

The army has expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and has assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the crash. The injured soldiers are receiving the best possible medical care, and the army is providing all necessary support to their families.

The incident is a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by our soldiers in the line of duty. It is a testament to their bravery and dedication to the country. As citizens, we must never forget the sacrifices made by our soldiers and must always stand by them in their times of need.

In conclusion, the army chopper crash in Kishtwar is a tragic incident that has once again highlighted the inherent risks involved in military operations. The army must take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its personnel and equipment. We pay our respects to the soldier who lost his life and wish a speedy recovery to the injured soldiers.

News Source : Times Now

Source Link :Army chopper crashes in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir; one dead, two critically Injured/