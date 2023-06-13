Army Deployed Ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy’s Landfall







Army Deployed Ahead of Cyclone Landfall

The Indian army has been deployed to assist with evacuation and relief efforts ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy in the eastern state of Odisha.The severe cyclonic storm is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to the region, posing a threat to the safety of residents and causing potential damage to infrastructure.The army has been tasked with providing support to local authorities in conducting evacuations and ensuring the safety of those in affected areas. This includes the use of helicopters and boats to transport people to safety.Efforts are also underway to ensure the availability of essential supplies and medical assistance to those impacted by the cyclone.The deployment of the army is a crucial step in ensuring a coordinated and effective response to the impending natural disaster.