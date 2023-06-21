Army searching for terrorist after shooting attack leaves four Israelis dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Four Israelis lost their lives and another four were injured during an attack by two Palestinians at a gas station near Eli on Tuesday. Emergency responders declared the four dead at the scene, while the injured were evacuated to hospitals, with one in serious condition, two with moderate wounds, and one lightly injured. The Israel Defense Forces reported that an armed civilian fired back and killed one of the terrorists, though the civilian was also injured. Authorities are still searching for the second perpetrator. Eli’s 1,000 residents were ordered to remain indoors and lock their doors and windows, while roadblocks were set up in the Binyamin and Samaria regions. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that he would convene a meeting with senior defense officials to discuss the situation. Tensions remain high following Sunday’s clashes in Jenin, where armed groups detonated a 40 kg bomb as IDF forces were leaving the city after an arrest raid. The IDF responded with a helicopter air strike on a group of terrorists, marking the first time since 2002 that the military has used combat helicopters to carry out open-air strikes in Judea and Samaria. A Hamas spokesperson praised the latest attack, saying it was a response to “Jenin and Al-Aqsa,” while photos circulated on social media of Palestinians in Jenin distributing sweets.

