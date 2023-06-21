Army seeks terrorist responsible for shooting attack resulting in death of four Israelis today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Tuesday, two Palestinians opened fire at a gas station near the community of Eli, resulting in the death of four Israelis and injuries to four others. Emergency responders declared the four dead at the scene, while the injured were taken to hospitals. One of the terrorists was killed by an armed civilian who also sustained injuries. The IDF is searching for the second terrorist, and residents of Eli have been ordered to stay indoors with roadblocks set up in the Binyamin and Samaria regions. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has called for a meeting with senior defense officials to discuss the situation, which has escalated tensions in Judea and Samaria following heavy clashes in Jenin on Sunday. A Hamas spokesman praised the attack, and photos of Palestinians in Jenin distributing sweets have been circulating on social media.

Terrorist attack in Israel Israeli army search for shooter Four Israelis murdered in shooting Gunman on the loose in Israel Tragic shooting incident in Israel

News Source : DynamiteNews_

Source Link :Four Israelis killed in shooting attack, army searching for terrorist/