Army Special Ops and CIA veteran Billy Waugh dies at 93.

William “Billy” Waugh, a man who dedicated his life to serving his country both in the Army special operations and the CIA, has passed away at the age of 93. Born in Bastrop, Texas, in 1929, Waugh began his service in the Army in 1948 and was recruited into the Army’s elite Special Forces, known as the Green Berets, in 1954. He served in the Korean War and was later deployed to Vietnam where he earned a Silver Star, the third-highest military decoration for valor in combat, for his actions in support of a Viet Cong ambush.

After retiring from the Army in 1972, Waugh joined the CIA as what is known as a “paramilitary officer,” meaning that he was involved in covert operations, often in war zones. He served in various hot spots across the globe, including Chile, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. His retirement from the CIA was brief, as he was recalled to service after the September 11th attacks, where he worked in Afghanistan as a contractor and helped to train special forces.

Waugh was known for his bravery, tenacity, and skill on the battlefield. He was also known for his ability to blend in with the local population and his dedication to his team. Waugh’s service to his country spanned six decades, and he was a well-respected member of the special operations and intelligence communities.

Waugh’s passing is a loss not only to his family and friends but to the entire nation. He served with honor and dedication for over 60 years, and his legacy will live on in the many men and women he trained and inspired. Waugh’s life reminds us of the sacrifices made by those who serve in the armed forces and intelligence agencies, and the debt of gratitude we owe to them. May he rest in peace.

