Army Specialist identified as suspected shooter in Gorge Amphitheater incident that claimed 2 lives today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two women in their twenties were killed and three others, including the alleged gunman, were injured in a shooting at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state on June 17, 2023, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The victims have been identified as Brandy Escamilla, 29, and Josilyn Ruiz, 26, who were engaged. The alleged shooter, identified as Spc. James Kelly with the 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis McChord, was an Army intelligence and artillery support specialist who joined the Army in 2021. The shooting occurred during the Beyond Wonderland music festival. The festival’s second day was canceled following the incident.

Gorge Amphitheater shooting Army specialist shooting suspect Fatal shooting at Gorge Amphitheater Military ties of shooting suspect Investigation into Gorge Amphitheater shooting

News Source : Catalina Gaitán, oregonlive.com

Source Link :Suspected gunman in Gorge Amphitheater shooting that killed 2 is an Army specialist/