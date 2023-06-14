Army Training Range in Japan: Shooting Leaves 2 Dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Wednesday, officials reported that a member of the Japan Self-Defense Force (SDF) had been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two of his colleagues and injuring another at an army base. The suspect, an 18-year-old soldier, was apprehended on suspicion of attempted murder after being caught by fellow soldiers at the scene. According to local law enforcement, the suspect intentionally fired a rifle at the victim. Aerial footage showed military personnel and civilians gathered near an emergency vehicle, while police maintained roadblocks in the area. The incident took place during a training exercise at an SDF shooting range in Hino City, Gifu prefecture, at approximately 9 a.m. local time. Two of the injured individuals were pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital. Despite Japan’s strict gun control laws, the country has recently experienced some high-profile incidents of violence.

News Source : Israa Farhan

Source Link :Japan: 2 Killed after Shooting at Army Training Range/