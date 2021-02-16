Arne Sorenson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
I'm saddened to learn of the passing of Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson. Arne was generous with his time when I was starting out. We spent time together hosting each other's leadership teams, and he and I supported each other during the pandemic. He will be missed.
— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) February 16, 2021
Brian Chesky @bchesky I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson. Arne was generous with his time when I was starting out. We spent time together hosting each other’s leadership teams, and he and I supported each other during the pandemic. He will be missed.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.