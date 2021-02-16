Arne Sorenson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson has Died .

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

I'm saddened to learn of the passing of Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson. Arne was generous with his time when I was starting out. We spent time together hosting each other's leadership teams, and he and I supported each other during the pandemic. He will be missed.

Brian Chesky @bchesky I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson. Arne was generous with his time when I was starting out. We spent time together hosting each other’s leadership teams, and he and I supported each other during the pandemic. He will be missed.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –