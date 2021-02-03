arranger Jeremy Lubbock Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : arranger Jeremy Lubbock has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
arranger Jeremy Lubbock has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We were saddened to hear of the death of arranger Jeremy Lubbock, with whom we worked on projects with @luthervandross and @ChakaKhan, arrangements of Lennon & McCartney, and a Christmas album with @joshgroban. Thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/QrLoLo2q0i
— London Symphony Orch (@londonsymphony) February 3, 2021
