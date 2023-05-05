Arrayah Barrett Dead – Death – Obituary : Remembering the Life of Arrayah Barrett

Death – Died – Dead – Passed Away – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life of Arrayah Barrett

A Beloved Wife, Mother, and Friend

Arrayah Barrett, a beloved wife, mother, and friend, passed away on June 10, 2021, at the age of 68. She will be remembered for her kind heart, infectious laugh, and unwavering love for her family.

Early Life and Family

Arrayah was born on January 28, 1953, in Kingston, Jamaica. She grew up in a large family and learned the value of hard work and determination from a young age. Arrayah immigrated to the United States in the early 1970s and settled in the Bronx, New York. She married her husband, Lipton Barrett, in 1978, and together they raised two children, Keturah and Jovani.

A Devoted Mother and Caregiver

Arrayah was a devoted mother who always put her family first. She worked as a home health aide for many years, providing compassionate care to her patients. Arrayah was a natural caregiver and had a gift for making people feel comfortable and at ease. She was known for her delicious Jamaican cooking, and her home was always open to family and friends.

A Woman of Faith and Community Leader

Arrayah was a woman of faith and attended the Faith Assembly of God Church in the Bronx. She had a deep love for God and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Arrayah was a beacon of light in her community and touched the lives of everyone she met.

A Life Full of Joy and Energy

In her free time, Arrayah enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family. She was an avid fan of Jamaican music and loved to dance. Arrayah had a contagious energy and a zest for life that inspired those around her.

A Legacy of Love and Kindness

Arrayah will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her memory will live on through the love and kindness she shared with the world. She is survived by her husband, Lipton, her children, Keturah and Jovani, and her grandchildren, Amari and Khari.

Arrayah Barrett’s life was a testament to the power of love, faith, and family. She lived her life with grace and dignity and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she may no longer be with us, her legacy will live on through the memories she created and the love she shared. Rest in peace, Arrayah. You will be forever missed.