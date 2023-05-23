Arrest Made After Teenager Found Dead in Tupelo, Labrandon Tumblin Suspect

Labrandon Tumblin : Arrest made after teenager found dead, Labrandon Tumblin suspected

According to WTVA, a teenager was discovered deceased in Tupelo on Tuesday morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green has identified the victim as 16-year-old Denasia McGregory. Later that day, 19-year-old Labrandon Tumblin was apprehended on a felony kidnapping charge. The two were reportedly in a dating relationship, according to family members. To register for the newsletter, go to this page. To report a spelling or grammar error, go to this page and include the headline. All rights reserved by WMC in 2023.

News Source : https://www.actionnews5.com

