Arrest Made After Teenager Found Dead in Tupelo, Labrandon Tumblin Suspect

Labrandon Tumblin : Arrest made after teenager found dead, Labrandon Tumblin suspected
According to WTVA, a teenager was discovered deceased in Tupelo on Tuesday morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green has identified the victim as 16-year-old Denasia McGregory. Later that day, 19-year-old Labrandon Tumblin was apprehended on a felony kidnapping charge. The two were reportedly in a dating relationship, according to family members.
Read Full story :19-year-old arrested for kidnapping after teen found dead in Tupelo/
News Source : https://www.actionnews5.com
