Arrest made after video shows vendor sprinkling drain water on coconuts in Noida

A vendor was arrested by the Noida police on Monday after a video went viral online allegedly showing him sprinkling drain water on the coconuts he was selling. The police took action after the video was widely shared on social media. The accused has been identified as Sameer, a 28-year-old resident of Bareilly district who lives in a shanty in the Bisrakh police station area. The 25-second video shows a man collecting water from a drain near a high-rise building outside Shri Radha Sky Garden in Greater Noida West and then sprinkling it on his cart full of coconuts. The accused has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 270 and 504.

News Source : The Indian Express

