Arrest Made by Omaha Police Department in the Homicide of Rodney Hart-Owens

Arrest Made by Omaha Police Department in the Homicide of Rodney Hart-Owens

Posted on June 9, 2023

Octavian Sanderson arrested for Rodney Hart-Owens homicide

The Omaha Police Department has reported the apprehension of Octavian Sanderson in connection with the homicide of Rodney Hart-Owens that occurred this morning. Here’s what we know so far about the suspect and the shooting:

  • The suspect’s name is Octavian Sanderson
  • He has been arrested for the homicide of Rodney Hart-Owens
  • The incident took place in Omaha
  • Further details are yet to be revealed by the authorities

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story. #RodneyHartOwens

  1. Octavian Sanderson arrest
  2. Rodney Hart-Owens homicide
  3. Omaha Police Department news
  4. Crime in Omaha
  5. Police investigations in Nebraska
Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply