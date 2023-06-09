Arrest Made by Omaha Police Department in the Homicide of Rodney Hart-Owens

Octavian Sanderson arrested for Rodney Hart-Owens homicide
The Omaha Police Department has reported the apprehension of Octavian Sanderson in connection with the homicide of Rodney Hart-Owens that occurred this morning. Here’s what we know so far about the suspect and the shooting:
- The suspect’s name is Octavian Sanderson
- He has been arrested for the homicide of Rodney Hart-Owens
- The incident took place in Omaha
- Further details are yet to be revealed by the authorities
Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story. #RodneyHartOwens
