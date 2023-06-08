Arrest Made: Collins Bates, Shooting Suspect and Kidnapper Arrested by North Myrtle Beach Police Officer Wallace

Collins Bates – suspect arrested by North Myrtle Beach police officer for shooting and kidnapping. : North Myrtle Beach police Officer Wallace arrests shooting suspect Collins Bates

Hello, everyone! I’m here with your latest Myrtle Beach Patch newsletter. Read on for the latest happenings in town. Today’s edition covers updates on:

A shooting suspect arrested by a police officer during a proactive traffic patrol

A fight that led to gunshots and four people being taken into custody

The creation of a Smart Cities Council in Myrtle Beach to develop an app and improve technology

An air quality alert due to smoke from wildfires in Canada

But first, today’s weather: a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 79 and a low of 64. Here are the top stories in Myrtle Beach today:

During a traffic stop, North Myrtle Beach police Officer Wallace arrested a shooting suspect and kidnapper. The suspect, Collins Bates, allegedly shot someone and forced the driver of a white Jeep to take him away. The driver mouthed “help me” to Officer Wallace, who was able to get Bates into custody. (WMBF)

A fight involving multiple people broke out near a restaurant and Comfort Suites, ending with gunshots. The Myrtle Beach police are investigating the incident, and four people were taken into custody. (WMBF)

Myrtle Beach has created a Smart Cities Council with 13 members from various departments. The council hopes to develop a “Myrtle Beach 101” app to answer questions and use advanced technology to improve the quality of life and businesses. (WMBF)

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has caused an air quality alert in the Myrtle Beach area. The smoke can irritate the eyes and respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases. (WMBF)

Thank you to our local sponsor for supporting us! Val Lyons with CBRE is an efficient, knowledgeable realtor who can help market your home to the right buyers. Call 774-259-8937 or visit the website to learn more.

In other news and events:

Horry County Schools are offering free summer meals to children 18 and younger. Check the Nutrition Services website for dates and times.

Visit the Carolina Opry Theater to see a show with a talented cast.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans won their fifth game in a row.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach’s featured pet of the day is Peggy Sue, a coonhound with a heart of gold.

Thanks for reading! Contact me at karena.garrity@patch.com with any questions or feedback.

Read Full story : 🌱Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest + Air Quality Issues Throughout MB /

News Source : Karena Garrity

Traffic Stop Arrest Air Quality Concerns Environmental Violations Traffic Stop Charges Pollution Control Measures