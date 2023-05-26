Arrest made in attempt to kidnap minor girl student case, Ashwani Singh identified as accused: Samba police

Ashwani Singh, main accused in attempted kidnapping of minor girl in Samba : Arrest Made in Attempted Kidnapping of Minor Girl in Samba, Ashwani Singh Suspect

Samba police, led by SSP Benam Tosh, has successfully solved the case of the attempted kidnapping of a minor girl student in Samba. The main accused, identified as Ashwani Singh, has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the law and POCSO Act. Singh intercepted the 17-year-old girl at Hospital Road near NHW Samba, hit her with the bike he was riding, snatched her mobile phone, and physically assaulted her. The police were able to apprehend him and take appropriate legal action.

News Source : Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K

