Arrest Made in Bagga Singh’s Mysterious Death

Bagga Singh murder case : Arrest made in death of Bagga Singh: Suspect apprehended for murder
A man, known as Bagga Singh (55), passed away in suspicious circumstances two months ago. Recently, the police apprehended a culprit for his murder. Initially, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under the CrPC. After conducting an autopsy, the Rajasansi police had filed a murder case.
News Source : The Tribune India
