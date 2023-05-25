Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting, Abel Juan Perez charged with murder and attempted murder, victim named as Christian Jiminez and Lucía Godínez Martínez injured.

Abel Juan Perez – focus keyword including suspect name : Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting, Abel Juan Perez charged with murder and attempted murder, victim named as Christian Jimenez, another victim named Lucía Godínez Martínez injured.

Salinas police have arrested Abel Juan Perez, aged 25, for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred on Garner Avenue on May 20, 2023. The attack resulted in the death of one individual, identified as 21-year-old Christian Jiminez, and injuries to two others, including a 20-year-old male and 40-year-old Lucía Godínez Martínez, who remains hospitalized. Perez has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a machine gun, while authorities are still searching for a second suspect. The motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined. A fundraiser has been launched to assist with Martínez’s medical expenses, with over $9,000 raised so far.

What did Abel Juan Perez do? Suspect arrested in deadly Salinas shooting that left one dead and two injured

