Arrest made in connection to killing of 19-year-old in Acworth; suspect David Travis still at large

David Travis : Arrest made in connection to killing of 19-year-old in Acworth, search for suspect David Travis ongoing

An 18-year-old named David Travis from Acworth is still being sought by the police in relation to the killing of a 19-year-old at a residence in Acworth. Jaiden Colon-Crawford, a 20-year-old from Acworth, has already been apprehended and charged with murder. The Acworth Police Department has disclosed that Colon-Crawford is also facing charges that include two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of first-degree burglary. Travis faces similar charges, except that he has only been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The incident was reported to the police as a possible home invasion and shooting, and occurred at Walden Ridge Apartment Homes complex on Cobb Parkway. Aiden Kane Shaw’s body was discovered by the police with gunshot wounds. Anyone with information relating to David Travis is requested to contact the Acworth Police Department.

News Source : 11Alive Staff

