Arrest made in connection with death of Ronnie Moody in Longview

Ronnie Moody : Arrest made in death of Ronnie Moody in Longview, Texas

Longview police have arrested Donald Ray Miller Jr. in connection with the death of Ronnie Moody, 66, whose body was found in a burned home on East Avalon Ave. Miller has been charged with arson and murder and is being held on a $50,000 bond for the arson charge and a $150,000 bond for murder. Anyone with information about the crime can contact detectives at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

