Arrest made in connection with drug deaths, suspect Ahmed Khelifi charged

Ahmed Khelifi – focus on suspect name : Arrest made in Basildon drug deaths case: Ahmed Khelifi charged with supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply

Following the deaths linked to drug use on June 13, an investigation was launched. Essex Police believed that the drugs contained etonitazene, a synthetic opioid similar or more toxic than fentanyl. Officers from Essex Police’s Operation Raptor South team identified a drugs line of interest and arrested a man named Ahmed Khelifi, who has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. A second person has also been arrested and remains in custody for questioning. Detective Superintendent Gary Biddle stressed that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and that Essex Police will continue to pursue those who cause harm in their communities.

News Source : Jessica Day-Parker

