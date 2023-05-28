Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of Usman Bangora, suspect Tafari Minot arrested

Usman Bangora : Arrest made in connection with shooting that killed Usman Bangora: Tafari Minot charged

A man of 21 years old has been taken into custody in relation to a deadly shooting that occurred in North York during the previous autumn. According to Toronto police, law enforcement personnel arrived at 5 Needle Fairway, located south of Jane St. and Finch Ave., shortly after 1:30 p.m. on October 6, 2022, and discovered a man who had been shot. The victim was later pronounced deceased. The deceased individual was identified as Usman Bangora, a 28-year-old resident of Toronto. Tafari Minot, a 21-year-old resident of Mississauga, was apprehended on Friday and charged with second-degree murder. If you have any information, please contact the police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

News Source : PiPa News

