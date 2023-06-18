Arrest made in connection with murder of Shamima Begum in Jafrabad, Delhi

Shamima Begum : Arrest made in connection with murder of Shamima Begum in Delhi

A 20-year-old man named Azmal Ansari, who resides in North Ghonda, has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the murder of a woman in Jafrabad, Northeast Delhi. According to the police, the victim’s nephews, Zahid and Shahid, hired Ansari and two others to kill their aunt, Shamima Begum, as they didn’t want to repay the money they had borrowed from her. The police stated that the other accused, Nazim and Ranjit, and the nephews of the victim were absconding. The police received secret information that Ansari was present in the Noor-e-Elahi area with a new haircut and deceptive look, and promptly arrested him. During interrogation, Ansari revealed that Zahid and Shahid borrowed Rs 10 lakh from their aunt and delayed repayment on different pretexts. Eventually, Shamima started humiliating them in the name of the borrowed money when they expressed their inability to pay, and they then conspired to kill her.

News Source : The Indian Express

