Arrest Made in Connection with Shooting of 13-Year-Old on Staten Island, Victim Identified as Jamoure Harrell

Jamoure Harrell : 16-year-old arrested for murder in shooting of 13-year-old Jamoure Harrell on Staten Island

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder, assault, menacing, and criminal use of a firearm in connection to the shooting of a 13-year-old named Jamoure Harrell at Dr. Maggie Howard Playground in Stapleton on Staten Island. The incident occurred on Friday at around 4 p.m. Harrell remains in critical condition at Richmond University Medical Center, despite initial reports of his death. The NYPD has not released the name of the teen charged. Police did not respond to requests for comment.

News Source : Spectrum News Staff

