Arrest made in deadly shooting, victim identified as Javon Jacobs

Posted on May 27, 2023

Javon Jacobs : 21-year-old Kali Collins arrested in deadly shooting of Javon Jacobs at Aurora 7-Eleven

A 21-year-old woman, Kali Collins of Denver, has been arrested by the Aurora Police Department on a count of first-degree murder for a deadly shooting that occurred on May 13, 2023 near a 7-Eleven store. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Javon Jacobs, was found in an SUV with a fatal gunshot wound after officers responded to a crash report in the Centre Pointe neighborhood on Mississippi Avenue. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Lanie Lee Cook

