Arrest Made in Death of Dustin Leblond: Wasaga Beach Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder

Posted on June 5, 2023

An arrest has been made by Collingwood OPP in the death of 33-year-old Dustin Leblond of Clearview Township on Matthew Way on Friday night. The suspect, a 43-year-old man from Wasaga Beach, has been charged with second-degree murder. Police are urging residents in the area with surveillance cameras to come forward with any information. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Simcoe-Muskoka Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

