Arrest made in death of Longview victim Ronnie Moody, suspect Donald Ray Miller Jr. charged with arson and murder

Ronnie Moody : Arrest made in connection with death of Ronnie Moody, victim found in burned Longview home

An arrest has been made by the Longview police in connection with the death of a person whose body was discovered inside a burnt home on East Avalon Ave. The victim has been identified as Ronnie Moody, a 66-year-old resident of Longview. Donald Ray Miller, Jr. of Longview has been charged with arson and murder, and an arrest warrant has been issued for him. Miller has been taken into custody and is being held on a $50,000 bond for the arson charge and a $150,000 bond for murder. Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact detectives or Gregg County Crime Stoppers. KLTV holds the copyright for this news.

News Source : https://www.ktre.com

