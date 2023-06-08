Arrest made in death of Ronnie Moody, suspect Donald Ray Miller Jr. charged with arson and murder

Donald Ray Miller Jr. : Arrest made in death of Ronnie Moody, suspect charged with arson and murder

Longview police have arrested Donald Ray Miller, Jr. in connection with the death of Ronnie Moody, 66, who was found dead inside a burned home on East Avalon Ave. Miller has been charged with arson and murder and is being held on a $50,000 bond for the arson charge and a $150,000 bond for murder. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact detectives at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

News Source : https://www.kltv.com

