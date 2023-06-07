Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Devonte Maxwell by Antoine Lynch on Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

Devonte Maxwell (victim) : Arrest Made in Homicide: Antoine Lynch Charged with Murder of Devonte Maxwell

On June 7, 2023, D.C. Witness Staff reported that Antoine Lynch, aged 37, was charged with second-degree murder by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Homicide Branch for allegedly participating in a fatal shooting on May 11. The incident occurred on the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE, and the victim was identified as 30-year-old Devonte Maxwell. A document related to the arrest and case can be viewed in the embedded iframe. The article also includes a button to follow the case.

News Source : D.C. Witness

Homicide Arrest Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast Crime Police Investigation Results Suspect Apprehended Criminal Justice News