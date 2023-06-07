Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Devonte Maxwell by Antoine Lynch on Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

On June 7, 2023, D.C. Witness Staff reported that Antoine Lynch, aged 37, was charged with second-degree murder by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Homicide Branch for allegedly participating in a fatal shooting on May 11. The incident occurred on the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE, and the victim was identified as 30-year-old Devonte Maxwell. A document related to the arrest and case can be viewed in the embedded iframe. The article also includes a button to follow the case.

