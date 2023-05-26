Arrest made in fatal shooting of husband in Easley, suspect Chandler James Smith in custody

Chandler James Smith (suspect) : 20-year-old man arrested for fatal shooting of husband in Pickens County

A 20-year-old man named Chandler James Smith has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a fatal shooting in Easley. The incident occurred in the 300 block of Jericho Ridge Trail, and a witness reported that Smith shot her husband following an argument. The victim died from his injuries at the scene, and the suspect fled on foot. Smith was later found near Prince Perry Road and Rocky Lane and taken into custody. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting. The victim has not been identified by the coroner’s office.

News Source : Nikolette Miller

