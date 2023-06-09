Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Lasanta McGill: Suspect Demarcus Barnett Charged

By D.C. Witness Staff



Demarcus Barnett, a 20-year-old, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of Lasanta McGill on June 8, on the 1900 block of 7th Street, NW. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested Barnett on the same day.

MPD documents state that officers found an individual with gunshot wounds and took them to a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries.



