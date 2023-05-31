Arrest made in fatal stabbing of Alan Henry Anderson in Winnipeg North End

Alan Henry Anderson – focus keyword : Arrest made in fatal stabbing of Alan Henry Anderson in Winnipeg’s North End

An arrest has been made by the Winnipeg Police Service in connection to a fatal stabbing in the North End of the city on Tuesday. The incident took place in the early hours of the morning near Salter Street and Burrows Avenue where a fight broke out between the victim and the suspect’s separate groups. The victim was stabbed, causing severe injuries and the suspect fled the scene before the police arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital in an unstable condition and later succumbed to his injuries. The police were alerted to the incident at 3:45 a.m. and arrested the suspect, Cory Dylan Watt, at around 4:30 a.m. on Mountain Avenue. Watt, who was not previously acquainted with the victim, has been charged with manslaughter and two counts of failing to comply with a release order and is currently in police custody. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Alan Henry Anderson. No further arrests are expected in this case.

