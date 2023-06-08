Krystle Headley – suspect : Arrest made in flower theft from Laurel Funeral Home, suspect identified as Krystle Headley

A suspect has been arrested by the Laurel Police Department for stealing over 30 flower displays from a funeral home in Laurel, Delaware. The incident occurred on Tuesday when a woman reportedly took the flowers from the property and fled on a bicycle with two trash bags filled with them. On Thursday, the police received a complaint about a suspicious person near the First Stop Gas Station, and upon arriving at the scene, they found a woman matching the description of the suspect. The suspect, identified as Krystle Headley, was taken into custody and charged with theft, criminal mischief, and trespassing. The Laurel Police Department has warned against stealing in the area.

News Source : WBOC TV

