Arrest made in Hingoli district for attempted sale of fake gold by conman Yogesh Ingole

A 40-year-old man, Yogesh Ingole, from Hingoli district in Maharashtra, was arrested by the police for posing as a superintendent of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) and attempting to sell fake gold to a jeweller. The police found forged identity cards with him and are investigating other instances of him using similar methods to cheat people in Pune, Washim, Akola, and other districts. During questioning, Ingole claimed to have worked in the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB), and the police are verifying his claim. Ingole also revealed the name of his accomplice, who was arrested two years ago for printing duplicate currency notes and supplying them to the market.

