Arrest made in homicide of 1-year-old Erieomairy Dingui in Indianapolis hotel room, suspect Iesha Bryant charged with murder

Erieomairy Dingui : Arrest made in connection with homicide of 1-year-old Erieomairy Dingui in Indianapolis hotel room

A 1-year-old child was found critically injured in a hotel room in Indianapolis in May 2022, and later died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries in what was ruled a homicide. After more than a year of investigation, 24-year-old Iesha Bryant has been arrested and charged with Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death. Details regarding the circumstances leading to Bryant’s arrest are still unclear, but more information is expected to emerge in this developing story.

News Source : WRTV Indianapolis

