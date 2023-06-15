Arrest made in homicide of 1-year-old Erieomairy Dingui in Indianapolis hotel room, suspect Iesha Bryant charged with murder

Posted on June 15, 2023

A 1-year-old child was found critically injured in a hotel room in Indianapolis in May 2022, and later died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries in what was ruled a homicide. After more than a year of investigation, 24-year-old Iesha Bryant has been arrested and charged with Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death. Details regarding the circumstances leading to Bryant’s arrest are still unclear, but more information is expected to emerge in this developing story.

News Source : WRTV Indianapolis

