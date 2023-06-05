Arrest made in Jaipur after inflammatory slogans chanted, suspect identified as Sumit (19)

Sumit (suspect) : 19-year-old Sumit arrested for chanting inflammatory slogans in Jaipur after religious event

A 19-year-old man was arrested by the Manak Chowk police in Jaipur, along with the detention of two minors, after a video went viral on social media showing a group chanting inflammatory slogans following a Hanuman Chalisa event near Sanganeri Gate. The arrested individual is identified as Sumit. DCP (North) Rashi Dogara Dudi stated that the incident occurred on Saturday after the conclusion of a religious event, during which some youths chanted the offensive slogans. The police have urged the public to refrain from making such comments and statements. The Manak Chowk police filed an FIR in response to the incident, detained the minors and arrested the accused. An official stated that the probe is ongoing to determine the motive behind the offensive chanting and to identify any additional persons involved.

News Source : TNN

