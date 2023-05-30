Arrest made in job scam involving Santhosh Kumar in Kochi

Santhosh Kumar : Man arrested for duping job aspirants, identified as Santhosh Kumar from Kollam

A 48-year-old man named Santhosh Kumar of Andoor, Kollam has been arrested by Ernakulam Town South police for defrauding multiple job aspirants by offering fake job opportunities in the Indian Army. The accused allegedly took Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh from each victim before disappearing. The police have received complaints from two individuals, one from Kannur and the other from Malappuram, while at least nine more victims are expected to come forward. The accused has a history of over 35 cases against him since 2012 for similar crimes in different police stations across Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. The police arrested him from his office in the South police station limits.

News Source : TNN

