Arrest made in killing of gangster Jarnail Singh in Amritsar, Gurveer Singh identified as accused: Punjab Police (ANI)

Jarnail Singh, the victim : Arrest made in killing of gangster Jarnail Singh in Amritsar; accused identified as Gurveer Singh

The Punjab Police have announced on May 31 that they have caught one of the culprits involved in the murder of gangster Jarnail Singh in Amritsar. The arrested individual is Gurveer Singh, who was found with a pistol and seven live cartridges. DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted that Gurveer Singh is a shooter for the Bambiha Gang and had been listed as a proclaimed offender with several criminal cases registered against him. Previously, the police had begun a search operation to establish the roles of ten accused individuals involved in the murder. Gangster Jarnail Singh was shot dead by four unidentified armed persons in Sathiala village on May 24. Singh was a member of the notorious Gopi Ganshampuriya gang and was out on bail.

Read Full story : One accused arrested in murder of gangster Jarnail Singh /

News Source : ANI News

Jarnail Singh murder case Accused arrested in Jarnail Singh murder Gangster Jarnail Singh’s murder investigation Suspect in Jarnail Singh killing Latest updates on Jarnail Singh murder probe