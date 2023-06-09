Arrest Made in Lawrenceville for Laying Drags, Suspect Named Romell Isaiah Tyson

Romell Isaiah Tyson : Man Arrested for “Laying Drags” in Lawrenceville – Romell Isaiah Tyson Identified as Driver

A man was apprehended in Lawrenceville for engaging in “laying drags” in a commercial parking lot over the weekend, as per the Lawrenceville Police Department. Romell Isaiah Tyson, a 19-year-old driver, was identified and his vehicle was impounded by the police for a minimum of 30 days. According to a Facebook post by the police department, street racing, laying drags, and street takeovers have become a problem in the Gwinnett County area in recent months. In the City of Lawrenceville, a street racing ordinance empowers officers to charge organizers, participants, spectators, and passengers. Those who are found guilty may be fined up to $1,000, imprisoned for up to six months, or both. Furthermore, all vehicles involved in each case will be impounded for a minimum of 30 days or until the completion of the case at the expense of the registered owner.

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

Lawrenceville drag racing ordinance Underage drag racing arrests Illegal street racing charges Traffic violations in Lawrenceville Law enforcement crackdown on drag racing