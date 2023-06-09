Arrest Made in Lawrenceville for Laying Drags, Suspect Named Romell Isaiah Tyson

Arrest Made in Lawrenceville for Laying Drags, Suspect Named Romell Isaiah Tyson

Posted on June 9, 2023

Romell Isaiah Tyson : Man Arrested for “Laying Drags” in Lawrenceville – Romell Isaiah Tyson Identified as Driver

A man was apprehended in Lawrenceville for engaging in “laying drags” in a commercial parking lot over the weekend, as per the Lawrenceville Police Department. Romell Isaiah Tyson, a 19-year-old driver, was identified and his vehicle was impounded by the police for a minimum of 30 days. According to a Facebook post by the police department, street racing, laying drags, and street takeovers have become a problem in the Gwinnett County area in recent months. In the City of Lawrenceville, a street racing ordinance empowers officers to charge organizers, participants, spectators, and passengers. Those who are found guilty may be fined up to $1,000, imprisoned for up to six months, or both. Furthermore, all vehicles involved in each case will be impounded for a minimum of 30 days or until the completion of the case at the expense of the registered owner.

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

  1. Lawrenceville drag racing ordinance
  2. Underage drag racing arrests
  3. Illegal street racing charges
  4. Traffic violations in Lawrenceville
  5. Law enforcement crackdown on drag racing
Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply