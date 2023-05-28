Arrest Made in Murder Case 2022-1946068: Tafari Minott Charged with Second-Degree Murder of Osman Bangura

Tafari Minott : Arrest Made in Murder Case 2022-1946068: Suspect Tafari Minott Charged with Second-Degree Murder of Victim Osman Bangura.

The Toronto Police Department has made an arrest in a murder case that has been under investigation since October 2022. The shooting occurred at 5 Needle Firway, resulting in the death of 28-year-old Osman Bangura. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Tafari Minott, was arrested on May 26, 2023, and charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in court via video call on May 27, 2023, and detectives are appealing to the public for more information. For additional details and updates, continue reading this article.

News Source : NEWSTARS Education

Tafari Minott Murder suspect Tafari Minott North York murder case involving Tafari Minott Tafari Minott charged with murder Details on Tafari Minott and North York murder case