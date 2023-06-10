Arrest made in murder investigation of David in Blackburn

David Read (victim) : Arrest made in murder of 50-year-old David in Blackburn

Police were called to Leamington Road on June 7th following reports of a sudden death. Emergency services arrived and discovered the body of David, aged 50. A post-mortem examination revealed that he had died of multiple injuries. A team of officers has been assigned to the case and a 34-year-old man from Blackburn has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody. Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates has appealed to anyone with information to come forward. Reassurance patrols will remain in the area and anyone with concerns should approach an officer. David’s family paid tribute to him, describing him as a “lovely caring man” who will be missed by family and friends. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police, quoting log 653 of June 7, 2023.

News Source : Alexandria Slater

