Arrest made in murder of former Punjab Police ASI and family: Phillaur police suspect

“Punjab Police murder suspect” : Suspect arrested in murder of former Punjab Police ASI’s family

The Phillaur police have reportedly apprehended a suspect in connection with the brutal killing of a former ASI of the Punjab Police, his wife and son at their home in Nurpur Bet village. This development comes nearly two weeks after the tragic incident occurred.

Read Full story : City police to bring suspect on production warrant from Phillaur /

News Source : The Tribune India

