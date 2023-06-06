Arrest made in murder of former Punjab Police ASI and family: Phillaur police suspect

Posted on June 6, 2023

The Phillaur police have reportedly apprehended a suspect in connection with the brutal killing of a former ASI of the Punjab Police, his wife and son at their home in Nurpur Bet village. This development comes nearly two weeks after the tragic incident occurred.

News Source : The Tribune India

