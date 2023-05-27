Arrest made in October 2022 shooting on Gloston Street involving Jaquarious Guillory as suspected shooter

Jaquarious Guillory shooting arrest Opelousas : Arrest made in Opelousas shooting, suspect Jaquarious Guillory charged with attempted murder and criminal damage to property

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Gloston Street in Opelousas in October 2022. Witnesses reported that the home was struck by 15-20 rounds of gunfire, but fortunately, no one was injured. Jaquarious Guillory, a 20-year-old Opelousas resident, was identified as the suspected shooter and an arrest warrant was obtained shortly after the incident. Guillory managed to evade arrest until May 25, 2023, when he was taken into custody by officers responding to a shots fired call in the area of Leo and Foster Street. He has been booked on charges related to the shooting incident, including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property. The Opelousas Police Department’s Street Crimes Abatement Team (S.C.A.T.) continues to proactively combat gun violence in the city and urges anyone with information related to this incident or any other violent crime to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $2500.

News Source : KATC News

