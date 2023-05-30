Arrest made in opium smuggling case, suspect identified as Rohtash alias Kalu

Posted on May 30, 2023

Rohtash (suspect name) : Opium smuggling suspect Rohtash alias Kalu arrested in Panchkula district

A man engaged in illegal opium smuggling has been apprehended by the police. The individual in custody has been recognized as Rohtash, also known as Kalu, and is a local inhabitant of Rattewali village situated in Panchkula district.

